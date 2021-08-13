Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.29 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

INTU stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

