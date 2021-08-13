Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.10 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 12,650,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,297,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

