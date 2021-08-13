Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.20 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

