Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,457. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

