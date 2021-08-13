Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Cytokinetics worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,618,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 570,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,852. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.