Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

