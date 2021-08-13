Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 272,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,041. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40.

