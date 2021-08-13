Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,179 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.11% of Performant Financial worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 529,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.