Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 176 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $916.86. The company had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

