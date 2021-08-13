Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,574 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21,167.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after acquiring an additional 705,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,541. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.