Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 464 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,251. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.