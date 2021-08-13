Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 464 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

