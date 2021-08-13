Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.64. 604,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $546.60. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

