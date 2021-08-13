Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

