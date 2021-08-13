Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 15,469 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock remained flat at $$23.27 during trading hours on Friday. 188,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

