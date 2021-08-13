Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 606 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

