Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $184.03. 856,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.56. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09.

