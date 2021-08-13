Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,647,135. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.