Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.51 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for about $194.74 or 0.00408844 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $154,289.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 115,582 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

