Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96,624.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $96,624.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $150.61 or 0.00315845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00849913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 178,699 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.