Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,955.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $71,955.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $377.04 or 0.00790684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00849913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,654 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

