Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.3% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $30,214.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.38 or 0.00046849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00142690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00152099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 0.99534713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00844789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,201,846 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

