Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,184.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $294.51 or 0.00619613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $28.14 million and $86,184.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,551 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

