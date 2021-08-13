Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Cap of $25.01 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $29,666.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $731.77 or 0.01540538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 34,180 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

