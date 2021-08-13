Mirrored Twitter 24-Hour Volume Tops $70,337.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $70,337.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $66.84 or 0.00143582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 362,215 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

