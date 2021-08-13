Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $24.21 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $70,337.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for $66.84 or 0.00143582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 362,215 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

