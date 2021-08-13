Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $48.72 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $49,765.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $48.72 or 0.00105322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 478,477 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

