Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.21. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 11,926 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

