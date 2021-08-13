Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 426.0% in July

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 426.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 183,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

