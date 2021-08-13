Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on MITEY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

