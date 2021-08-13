Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $67.48. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.