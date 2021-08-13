Mizuho Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.