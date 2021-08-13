Mizuho Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.
Shares of CRK opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
