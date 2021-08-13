Mizuho Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $175.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

