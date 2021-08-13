MLP (ETR:MLP) PT Set at €10.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MLP (ETR:MLP) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MLP opened at €7.42 ($8.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.08. MLP has a 52 week low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of €7.63 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. The firm has a market cap of $807.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.
MLP Company Profile
