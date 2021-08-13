MLP (ETR:MLP) PT Set at €10.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MLP (ETR:MLP) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MLP opened at €7.42 ($8.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.08. MLP has a 52 week low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of €7.63 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. The firm has a market cap of $807.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

