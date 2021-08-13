Modefi Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Modefi has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,555,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.