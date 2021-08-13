Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several analysts have commented on MODN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday.

Model N stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

