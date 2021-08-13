Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,990,060.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.77. 528,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,296,308. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.