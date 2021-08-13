ModiHost Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $169,868.89 and $31,646.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

