Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $610,539.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.