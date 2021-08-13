Molecular Future Market Capitalization Achieves $119.21 Million (MOF)

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges. Molecular Future has a total market cap of $119.21 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

