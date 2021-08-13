Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

MTEM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.35. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.