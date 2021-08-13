monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.19

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $264.19 and last traded at $261.44, with a volume of 878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.71.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $364,705,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,892,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $52,686,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $47,316,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

