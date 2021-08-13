Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

