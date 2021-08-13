Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,939.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $28,939.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.00570628 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

