MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $8,546.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009050 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

