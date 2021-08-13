Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,009. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

