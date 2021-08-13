Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. 1,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,183,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,422,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,810,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.