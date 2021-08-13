Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Stock Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,483 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 770,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 594,247 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

MAAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

