Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

