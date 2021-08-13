Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $46.75. 1,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

